98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Keith Urban had an exciting full-circle moment

May 9, 2024 11:15AM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Keith Urban may be headlining arenas and stadiums now, but like most artists, he started his career in smaller venues like honky-tonks and clubs.

That’s why performing at Club Dada in Dallas, Texas, recently felt like a full-circle moment.

Reflecting on the opportunity and show, Keith shared on Instagram, “I started out playing rowdy clubs just like @clubdadadfw four hours a night, five nights a week, and love the energy of a room like this where there’s barely any space between all of you and the mic stand. Dallas, I could’ve played all night !!!!”

“Thank you soooo much for making the release day of GO HOME W U fun as hell,” he says. 

Keith’s Instagram carousel features photos and videos of him shredding his electric guitar and performing his 2011 hit “Long Hot Summer” to a packed room with fans singing along.

This October, Keith will return to Las Vegas for his Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas showsTickets go on sale on Ticketmaster’s website Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT.

While you wait, check out Keith and Lainey Wilson‘s newly released collab, “GO HOME W U.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
2

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog

Recent Posts