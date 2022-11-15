Keith Urban Gets Ready For His New Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban has announced he will bring a “brand new show,” to the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this spring.

According to a press release, “Urban’s shows are always about the songs, and these promise to be no different.”

In a recent interview, Keith said, “I love the sort of club arena vibe, and I think that room already has a bit more of that rock and roll spirit, so I’ll be making the most of that.”

The new show will run for 16 dates starting March 3 through July.