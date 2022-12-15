Keith Urban donates $200K to ‘inspiring’ Nashville-area charities for the holidays

ABC/Ed Rode

Keith Urban is putting a bow on 2022 with a series of donations to charities that have had a positive impact on the Nashville community.

The singer recently made three stops in Nashville — one at Music Health Alliance, one at the Nashville Food Project and one at Thistle Farms — to give each of them a donation.

“I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people’s lives more manageable,” Keith says, according to People. “Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together.”

The biggest donation went to Music Health Alliance, which works to establish health care resources for members of the music industry, many of whom work on a gig or self-employed basis and lack health insurance. Keith delivered a $100,000 check to the organization’s doorstop.

Thistle Farms, a resource for women with backgrounds in sex work or addiction, and those who are survivors of human trafficking, was gifted $50,000; the Nashville Food Project, which combats food insecurity and hunger in the community, was also given $50,000.

Additionally, the singer’s family has donated $50,000 to Vanderbilt Breast Cancer.

