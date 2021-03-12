Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton Are Co-Hosting the ACMs
Here’s some great news to kick off the weekend. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will be co-hosting next month’s ACMs, and that’s historic. She’ll be the first black woman to host the show. They posted video of Keith calling and asking her to join him. Keith hosted the show last fall, and you may recall him playing piano during Mickey’s performance of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”. The producers said that’s when they realized the two of them “would make a perfect hosting duo.”
The “56th Academy of Country Music Awards” will air April 18th on CBS.