Keith Urban adds new dates to Las Vegas show

Jan 25, 2022 @ 10:00am

Keith Urban continues to expand his Las Vegas show. 

The country superstar has added five new dates to his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in March and April. The new shows take place on March 25, 26 and 30 and April 1 and 2. They join previously announced shows on May 27, 28, 29. 

Keith will take to The Colosseum to perform many of his hit songs, bringing his arena show to a theatre setting. 

Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas launched in January 2020, but several shows scheduled throughout the year were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He resumed the residency in 2021. 

Tickets for the new dates go on sale January 31 at 1 p.m. ET. 

