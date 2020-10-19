Kehlani hints there’s “new music” on the way

Atlantic RecordsR&B singer Kehlani still hasn’t dropped the deluxe version of her #1 album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which she has been working on for the past few months. But that doesn’t mean she’s leaving fans hanging entirely.
“New music? new music,” Kehlani tweeted over the weekend, alerting fans who said “finally.”
Some fans are anticipating Kehlani will share the remix to her single “Hate the Club,” which references “Touch Me” collaborator Victoria Monét.
Meanwhile, others are hoping for another smashing collaboration with rapper Russ after last month’s “Take You Back.”
Even Russ’ go-to-producer Mike Hardy wants in on the deluxe version, tweeting, “I’m saying I have beats ready to go for you just need you to notice me.”
Since the album’s release in May, fans have not stopped listening to Kehlani’s sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t nor have they stopped watching her quarantine-style music videos for tracks like “Toxic,” “Everybody Business” “F&MU” “Bad News” and “Can I.”
But fans clearly want more including one who tweeted, “Let’s go I’m ready.”
By Rachel George
