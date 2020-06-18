Kehlani encourages people to support black and local businesses in their hometown
Atlantic RecordsOakland native Kehlani took a trip back to her hometown to revisit the mural inspired by her latest album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and check out some of her favorite black-owned businesses.
After checking out the mural painted on the wall of a black-owned community space in West Oakland, the R&B singer revisited Oakland’s first black-owned gypsy shop where she had purchased her homebirth essentials in 2019, before giving birth to her daughter, Adeya.
For good vegan food, Kehlani recommended a black-owned vegan spot named Vegan Mob. She received solidarity corn from the Vegan Hood Chefs, a black-owned vegan food pop-up launched by two black women, after chopping it up about the city’s history and why Black Lives Matter.
“If you grew up in Oakland or the Bay [Area], in general, I feel like we’re used to having a surplus of Black-owned businesses, we’re used to buying Black,” Kehlani wrote in an Instagram post documenting her visit.
“We have to continue to support Black and local [but] it starts at home,” she wrote. “If we all start locally, we can lift more powerfully across the country. I love my city, My city loves me. I don’t take that lightly or for granted.”
Also while home, Kehlani and a few friends helped distribute 500 pairs of shoes, 300 meals, clothing and sanitary packs to the local homeless community, thanks to People’s Breakfast Oakland.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.