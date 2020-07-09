Kehlani becomes a gangster bride in the music video for “Bad News”

Atlantic RecordsKehlani drops another self-directed, quarantine-style music video for “Bad News.”
The black and white visual depicts Kehlani as an elegant bride wearing a white gown, as the songstress croons about a man who’s afraid to commit. But she’s convinced she can love a man past his pain.
The Bay Area native sings, “Take a little time from the wild out, you could slow the time down with me, babe,” while posted up in an old school lowrider, holding a pistol.
According to Kehlani, the self-directed video was shot by her and her close photographer friend Brianna Alysse and edited by both on Premiere Pro. She tweeted, “Little ole us wit the camera and desktop in the garage. I can’t wait to look back at this time in 10 years.”
“Y’all gotta understand.. the first video off the album was some wine drunk [stuff] on iMovie at 12 p.m.,” she tweeted.
“Bad News” is the fifth video from her latest album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Before the project’s release, Kehlani released three quarantine style music videos for her singles “Toxic,” “Everybody Business,” and “F&MU” and her most recent video for “Open (Passionate).”
By Rachel George
