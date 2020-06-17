      Weather Alert

Keep a Lid on It: Flushing the Toilet May Fling Coronavirus

Jun 17, 2020 @ 11:10am

If forgetting to sanitize wasn’t enough, now you may have to worry about possibly catching coronavirus, when you flush the toilet.

A new study reveals that merely flushing the toilet could produce a plume of droplets – which could rise three feet in the air – and possibly give you coronavirus

Scientists aren’t sure whether or not a public or private restroom can spread the virus…  But it seems that, in the future, common spaces may have to be remodeled – with lids on toilets.

Researchers suggest that if you use a public restroom, the best thing to do is close the seat cover, before you flush, to reduce the risk of droplets making you ill.

