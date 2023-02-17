Keanu Reeves Says Deepfakes and AI Technology Are ‘Scary’
February 17, 2023 7:00AM CST
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas during the 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Keanu Reeves recently told Wired magazine that deepfakes and AI technology are “scary.”
The Matrix actor said that he has even added clauses to his contracts, to make sure his performance isn’t altered.
He explained, “I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit. But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance changed. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, ‘I don’t even have to be here.’”
The John Wick series star added, “What’s frustrating about that is you lose your agency. When you give a performance in a film, you know you’re going to be edited, but you’re participating in that. If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view. That’s scary.”
More about: