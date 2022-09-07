Keanu Reeves Returning To ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas during the 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, CD Projekt Red has announced the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming next year. But there’s bad news, too: If you play the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’re out of luck.

The expansion won’t be available for those two consoles, mostly because most of the issues with Cyberpunk 2077 have occurred on last-gen models.

Called “Phantom Liberty,” the expansion is going to feature the return of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand, the developer says.