Keanu Reeves Returning To ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

September 7, 2022 5:08PM CDT
In case you missed it, CD Projekt Red has announced the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming next year. But there’s bad news, too: If you play the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’re out of luck.

The expansion won’t be available for those two consoles, mostly because most of the issues with Cyberpunk 2077 have occurred on last-gen models.

Called “Phantom Liberty,” the expansion is going to feature the return of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand, the developer says.

