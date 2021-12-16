Keanu Reeves’ Mother Designed Dolly Parton’s Playboy Outfit and He Wore It… for Halloween
You can’t make this stuff up: Keanu Reeves’ mother designed Dolly Parton’s Playboy “bunny” outfit and he wore it.
Patricia Taylor was the costume designer, who created Dolly’s iconic Playboy cover look.
Reeves revealed the ironic story on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk. The Matrix star says, after Dolly was done with the costume, he wore it for Halloween.
“So I put on the ears and the bustier,” he said. “I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.”
Oh, how we wish we had pictures! What was the strangest or worst Halloween costume you ever wore?