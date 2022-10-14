Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett hint at something exciting coming soon

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Could Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett have another collaboration up their sleeves? It sure looks like it, according to matching posts on their social media accounts.

The pop star dropped a dramatic backlit shot of the pair, with Thomas holding a guitar. She didn’t offer much more info in the caption, only tagging TR and listing a date: “10.18.22.”

Thomas shared the same picture and the same short caption — except he tagged Katy in his post.

What the two stars might have in the works is anyone’s guess. It could be something new having to do with their duet, “Where We Started,” which is the title track of TR’s most recent album and came out this spring.

It’s possible October 18 marks the day they plan to drop the “Where We Started” music video. Then again, who knows? They could be teasing an entirely new collaborative project.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.