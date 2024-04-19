Katy Perry – Here’s How Orlando Bloom Says He Fell in Love with Her – and Still Does

Luke Bryan says it’s not gonna be the same for American Idol, without his fellow judge, Katy Perry. She’s leaving this year, to make time for other kinds of work and for family.

Recently, Orlando Bloom shared more about his love for his wife, Katy. He opened up about falling in love with her.

Bloom said, “I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was… She hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully… But her music was everywhere, right?” He continued, “When I came up, it was just on every radio station. But I wasn’t conscious of… [it] wasn’t what I was listening to. But, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara. And by the way, parents – pastors, living on food stamps.”

Bloom added, “I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun. But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth.” And: “I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘how do we do this?’ Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know… It’s like a universe, sometimes. But, I think I just keep coming back to her, and trying to hold her hand, and walk her back to the sand pit and be like… We’re just gonna build a sandcastle.”

