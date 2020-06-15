Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas co-headlining Rock the Vote kickoff event
ABC News/Frame GrabKaty Perry and Black Eyed Peas will be co-headlining the live virtual Rock the Vote kickoff event this week, ahead of this November’s presidential election.
They’ll be joined by a host of other stars and politicians, including Eve, MAX, Chuck D, Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, and former Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro, the former U.S. Housing Secretary.
“I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” Katy says in a statement to Billboard.
She adds, “The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”
“Now, more than ever, voting is key for long-term change,” Black Eyed Peas say in their own statement. “The youth vote is going to decide the future of America. It’s not just our duty but our honor to spread the word in an election year.”
Billboard reports that money raised during the livestream will go towards black-led and focused organizations, such as the National Action Network and the Community Justice Action Fund.
The Rock the Vote kickoff, hosted by Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning, streams Thursday at 8 p.m. ET online at DemocracySummer.org and Democracy Summer’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.