Katt Williams talks Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter, and voting in Supreme ad
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Katt Williams is sharing his thoughts about 2020.
In a video posted on Sunday by the clothing brand Supreme, the comedian delivers his set to an empty stage and addresses the many controversies of today’s society starting with President Donald Trump.
“Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world,” he began. “We got a guy whose advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound. The man said if you have bleach, rub it on yourself. Sprinkle some in your eye. You see any UV light, walk in front of it. But these are serious times. The president is a clown.”
Williams also touched on Black Lives Matter, declaring, “Black lives matter, period. You can say it. Say it at home. Say it wherever you are, no matter who’s around. Say it because it’s a fact.”
Lastly, he urged people to get out and vote, regardless of who they are voting for.
Williams said, “I have no right to tell people to vote, but I will tell you that even if your choices were as dumb as hickory, dickory and dock, even if those were your only choices, I would ask you make a choice.”
And if you can’t make a choice, go and put my name on there. It ain’t gonna count for nothing…but I appreciate you vote,” he jokingly added.
Williams closed out the show by acknowledging that his stand up was a bit more serious than usual in hopes that viewers would learn something out of it.
“I kept most of the jokes in quarantine in case you were looking for some laughs,” he concluded. “If you got some information out of it, I appreciate that. I’ve already done more than an elected official.”
By Danielle Long
