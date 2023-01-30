Kassi Ashton Set for Grand Ole Opry Debut

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Kassi Ashton performs at Live In The Vineyard Goes Country at the Uptown Theatre on April 27, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Up-and-coming Nashville singer, Kassi Ashton, is making her debut on the Grand Ole Opry and I think this is absolutely cool.

The Missouri native, known for her free spirit and her rich, soulful voice, is set to take the famed Opry stage on March 15.

“I can’t begin to tell you what this means to me,” said Kassi. “I grew up on voices and songs that are long past gone, but still echo in that room. I told myself at a young age that if I made it to the Opry stage, I’d sing those songs again. I am honored to get the chance.”

Kassi also joins Old Dominion for the upcoming U.S. tour dates of the No Bad Vibes Tour which kicked off on Jan. 19 in Evansville, Ind. I got a chance to see her in Moline a few weekends ago and I think she is very talented and on her way to becoming a star.

