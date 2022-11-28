98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kasey Musgraves Sold Her Nashville Home to Kelsea Ballerini

November 28, 2022 4:40PM CST
Kasey Musgraves has sold her 3,500-square-foot Neoclassical Nashville to Kelsea Ballerini in a private sale for $2.5 million.

The home has four bedrooms and three baths and features “white oak hardwood floors, grassy lawns shaded by abundant mature trees, a saltwater pool with inset spa, a detached guesthouse and al fresco dining patios.”

Kelsea finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans earlier this month, is still in the process of selling her previous home.

