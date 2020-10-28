Karen O and Willie Nelson release collaborative cover of “Under Pressure”
BMGYeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has united with country legend Willie Nelson for a collaborative cover of Queen and David Bowie‘s joint hit “Under Pressure.”
O and Nelson’s version slows down the original and its iconic bass line and turns it into an acoustic ballad. You can download it now via digital outlets.
“Love was in every step of this coming to life thanks to Willie and what he means to all of us who worked on this,” O writes in an Instagram post. “I cry when he comes in every time I hear it.”
“Like many of you I’ve been alright but not alright through all of this,” she adds. “The dream of this song lit the way through many dark days, hope it does the same for you cuz that’s who we made it for!…There’s a way outta this mess — use your voice and #VOTE.”
O recently contributed to Tenacious D‘s all-star cover of “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to encourage voting. She also shared a quarantined version of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs classic “Maps” to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary.
By Josh Johnson
