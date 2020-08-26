Kanye West sued for allegedly stealing technology for his Sunday Service concert series
Kanye West is being sued by a tech company after allegedly copying its technology for his popular Sunday Service concert series.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Ye is being accused of using confidential technology from MyChannel, Inc., a Black-owned tech company that specializes in video and e-commerce technology.
The company claims Kanye verbally agreed to partner with them on building the technology, which he’d use for his series and to advance his Yeezy brand. MyChannel alleges that at the rapper’s “insistence,” it had employees work around the clock for six months on the tech.
The company claims it even moved its Pennsylvania headquarters to Yeezy’s headquarters in California, and then again to Illinois, to better suit to Kanye’s needs.
In return for its services, Kanye allegedly verbally agreed to a future investment of $10 million dollars in MyChannel — even though the company itself invested $7 million of its own money to push the project for Kanye.
But then, according to the lawsuit, the rapper “inexplicably reneged on his promises seemingly on a whim and walked away from the successful partnership while misappropriating MYC’s proprietary and trade secrets, netting Kanye hundreds of millions of dollars off the back of MYC,”
MyChannel, Inc. is seeking $20 million in damages, saying it believes believing Kanye has no intention of paying for use of its technology in the gospel-influenced concert series, which he launched in 2019.
