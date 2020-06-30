Kanye West praises wife Kim Kardashian for securing billionaire status
Mark Sagliocco/WireImageThere’s a new billionaire in town and her name is Kim Kardashian West. The beauty mogul officially crossed over into a new tax bracket on Monday.
Husband Kanye West announced his wife’s achievement on Twitter in a picture depicting an arrangement of fruits and flowers, like a green pepper and a pink rose, soaking in the sun.
“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he praised in an enthusiastic tribute. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”
“So blessed this is still life,” The 43-year-old continued. “So I made you this still life.”
Kanye ended his tribute honoring his wife of six years with “We love you so much.”
On Monday, Forbes reported that the 39-year-old Kardashian sold a 20 percent stake in her KKW Beauty company to Coty, another beauty brand. The deal, which will close in 2021, is worth an estimated $200 million.
The financial magazine claims that the sale officially pushed the beauty mogul to a net worth totaling $900 million and has increased the value in her company at over a billion dollars.
Kardashian will retain majority ownership of KKW Beauty at 72 percent. As to what her ongoing responsibilities will be, Coty stated that she will be “responsible for creative efforts while Coty will focus on expanding product development outside the realm of color cosmetics.”
It also should be noted that Forbes classifies her husband as a billionaire due to his Yeezy clothing empire, valuing his company’s net worth at $1.3 billion.
The couple share four children together, seven-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and Psalm, 13 months.
By Megan Stone
