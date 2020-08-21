Kanye West Is Off Illinois’ November 3rd Ballot
Rapper and Chicago native Kanye West did not qualify to get on the Illinois ballot for the presidential election this fall. The State Board of Elections made the ruling this morning. Board members say West did not have enough signatures needed to appear on the November 3rd ballot. They found that he fell far short of the minimum required. Of the more than three thousand signatures filed with the elections board, a little over 19 hundred of them were invalid. That left West 13 hundred signatures short of the 25 hundred needed to become an independent candidate on the Illinois ballot.