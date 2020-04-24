Kanye West is going “stir-crazy,” “won’t come home until 3 a.m.” while in quarantine
Marc Piasecki/GC ImagesKanye West is proof that no matter how much money you have, quarantine can still be boring.
The 42-year-old rapper, who shares a home with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months in California, is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the current stay-at-home orders.
An InTouch Weekly insider said, “One thing for sure is that Kanye’s the type of guy who can’t sit still and goes stir-crazy when he’s stuck at home.
The unidentified source added that the Yeezy shoe designer has been “escaping to his studio for some peace and quiet” almost to the point where it has become his “daily routine.”
The insider elaborated that his trips to the “office” aren’t just a trip either, adding that, “He often won’t come home until 3 a.m.”
When Kanye comes home, the atmosphere is much more peaceful than during the day. “Kim’s usually passed out in bed. She’ll fall asleep with the kids next to her for company,” the insider noted.
