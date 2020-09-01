Kanye West denies Republican involvement in presidential bid: “I got more money than Trump”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesEver since announcing his bid for U.S. President in the 2020 election, people have been questioning Kanye West’s intentions and whether not he is being fueled by ulterior motives, but the rapper insists his campaign isn’t just a scheme to help President Donald Trump secure reelection.
In a new interview with Nick Cannon for his podcast Cannon’s Class, Kanye insists his only goal is to be the candidate America votes into the White House on November 3.
“People keep on saying I think that y’all, you and Republicans, are in cahoots,” West says in a preview clip posted to Cannon’s official Instagram account. Cannon responded by noting there are people who believe Republicans are “paying you to do what you’re doing to be a distraction” in the upcoming election.
“Bro, can’t nobody pay me,” West insists. “I got more money than Trump.”
At present, West is still fighting to appear on voting ballots across the nation, though his status in New Jersey and his home state Illinois remains in question after election officials raised concerns about the required amount of valid signatures he submitted as part of a petition to run as an Independent.
By George Costantino
