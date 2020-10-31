Kanye Gave Kim A Hologram Of Her Late Father For Her Birthday
Kim Kardashian got a virtual reunion with her dad thanks to her husband Kanye West because he gifted Kim a 3D hologram of her dad for her 40th birthday.
Kim recently shared video ofRobert Kardashian Sr. in hologram form.
Kim got the surprise from Kanye during her bday getaway to a private island. Kanye led Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob into a dark room where the hologram was unveiled. Robert’s hologram speaks to Kim for about 3 minutes, wishing her a happy birthday and telling her how proud he is of her.
Kim’s dad also told her he’s excited she’s following in his footsteps as a lawyer and he’s proud of the great mom she’s become. Kim, Kris and her sisters watched the hologram several times along with their guests and then the family asked to be alone with it.
A lot of work went into the hologram. Kanye spent a lot of time in the studio pouring over old video and audio of Robert to bring the vision to life, and AI was used to finish off the project, which Kanye started in early September.