Kane + Katelyn Brown Celebrate Daughter’s Bday with a Video Montage

Just days after Kane Brown turned 30 years old, daughter Kingsley Rose, celebrates a birthday of her own.

Kingsley, the first child of the country singer and his wife Katelyn Brown, is four years old, as of Today, (Monday Oct. 30).

But her parents were celebrating a little bit early, on social media. They jointly shared an Instagram reel spotlighting their daughter’s sweetest moments through the years, starting with their trip to the hospital when she was born.

"Happiest birthdays to the most beautiful, sweet, precious little girl," Katelyn said in the caption. "I am SOOOO lucky to be your mommy… you are so special, and I love you more than words can say. Happy birthday my little best friend!" she concluded.