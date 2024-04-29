98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kane, Jason, Lainey, Jelly Roll + more performing at 2024 ACM Awards

April 29, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music has announced its first round of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards.

Kane BrownJason AldeanLainey Wilson, Jelly RollChris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire are slated to sing onstage at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Recent Posts