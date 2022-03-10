      Breaking News
Kane Brown’s New Song Offers Reassurance for his Wife – Here’s How

Mar 10, 2022 @ 11:30am
Since Kane Brown performed his new song, “Leave You Alone” on this week’s ACM Awards, a lot more people have been listening to the lyrics.
We asked Kane about the song, he told us this:  “’Leave You Alone’ is basically just reassuring my wife that I’m not going anywhere and that I love her to death…  Even though she already knows that.  This song is very special to me.”
  • Kane and Katelyn Jae married in October 2018.
  • Kane recently celebrated his 7th #1 song, “One Mississippi.”
  • Kane is 28.
  • The Browns have two little daughters.
