Breaking News
Stolen BMWs Crash Along I-80 Near I-47 – State Police Investigate
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Kane Brown’s New Song Offers Reassurance for his Wife – Here’s How
Mar 10, 2022 @ 11:30am
Since
Kane Brown
performed his new song, “
Leave You Alone
” on this week’s
ACM Awards
, a lot more people have been listening to the lyrics.
We asked Kane about the song, he told us this:
“’Leave You Alone’ is basically just reassuring my wife that I’m not going anywhere and that I love her to death… Even though she already knows that. This song is very special to me.”
Kane and
Katelyn Jae
married in October 2018.
Kane recently celebrated his 7
th
#1 song, “One Mississippi.”
Kane is 28.
The Browns have two little daughters.
TAGS
#KaneBrown
#KatelynBrown
#LeaveYouAlone
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
Zoom Snitch? New Meeting Attendance Tool Will Bust You
Daylight Saving Time: Just The Facts…
Recent Posts
Are You an ‘Equal Opportunity Jerk’ – Who Believes That Makes It OK?
2 hours ago
Blake Shelton Says ‘Stepfather’ Is His ‘Most Important Role’
2 hours ago
Kane Brown’s New Song Offers Reassurance for his Wife – Here’s How
3 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On