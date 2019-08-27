Kane Brown’s new “Experiment” is playing “Good Morning America” in virtual reality
RCA Nashville When Kane Brown plays ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series with DJ/producer Marshmello on Friday, you’ll be able to experience it in a whole new way: in virtual reality.
GMA is partnering with MelodyVR for a first-of-it-kind TV event. When Kane and Marshmello perform their collaboration “One Thing Right” live in New York City’s Central Park, you’ll be able to choose from several different viewpoints — onstage, in the front row, or from the middle of the crowd — and watch full 360-degree video.
All you need is a smartphone or an iPad with the MelodyVR app.
“It is really cool to be a part of something like this that’s never been done before,” Kane says. “I can’t wait to hit the stage with Marshmello to play our new song for the first time, and for fans at home to be able to experience this performance in a whole new way.”
You can find out more at on.melodyvr.com/App. Tune in to watch for the performance Friday on GMA starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.
Before that, tomorrow, you’ll also be able to see Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde reveal the first nominees for this year’s CMA Awards, in the 8 a.m. hour of Good Morning America. That’ll be followed by a performance from Morgan Wallen.
