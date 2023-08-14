Kane Brown’s Daughters Seem A Little Confused By His Dance Moves

You’ve heard of dad jokes and this one includes Kane Brown’s dad dance moves.

The singer treated his two young daughters to some fancy footwork at home in a recent social media, and the girls — three-and-a-half-year-old Kingsley Rose and one-and-a-half-year-old Kodi Jane — seemed a little unsure what to think about the whole thing.

In the clip, Brown busts out his best moves, complete with airplane arms, knocking knees and something that can be only described as a “back pain” dance.

Despite all his enthusiasm, the singer’s kids don’t join in — they stand there and watch him, occasionally making eye contact with each other, and at one point, Kingsley turns to grin at someone behind the camera. “Love these little puddins,” Brown wrote in the caption of the video.

