Kane Brown wins Video of the Year ACM ahead of the show!

Kane Brown was surprised yesterday (Wednesday, April 14th) during his appearance on CBS This Morning when anchor Gayle King told him that he is the early winner in the ACM Awards’ Video of the Year category for “Worldwide Beautiful.” The award marks Kane’s first official ACM win. He is also nominated for Album of the Year and will perform during the live ACM Awards telecast on Sunday (April 18th) on CBS.
Kane shared the news on social media writing, “I was just Grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD! Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened. we got us one!!”
Kane co-wrote “Worldwide Beautiful.” The video features an appearance from his daughter, Kingsley.
He pledged to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club (BGCA) of America with the proceeds from the song “Worldwide Beautiful,” and recently donated $100,000 to the organization.