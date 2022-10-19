Kane Brown + wife Katelyn explain why their new duet, “Thank God,” is so personal

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kane Brown’s latest radio single, “Thank God,” is one of his most personal songs to date because his wife, Katelyn, is his duet partner.

To understand why this duet is so meaningful, you have to turn back the clock to when the couple first met and bonded over music. At the time, Kane was working on his country music career, while Katelyn was pursuing a career as a pop/R&B artist.

In a new CBS Mornings profile, the singer and his wife explain that they’ve been trying to find the right duet for six years. When they landed on “Thank God,” they knew it was a “smash.”

But that’s not the only reason the duet was the perfect song to put out. It’s got an extra layer of meaning because Kane and Katelyn know that their two daughters, two-year-old Kingsley and 10-month-old Kodi, will be able to listen to it someday.

“It’s so different than before. We didn’t have kids,” Katelyn points out. “I was like, ‘How cool is it for our daughters to one day listen to mom and dad?’”

“Thank God” is currently climbing the country radio charts.

