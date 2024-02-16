Kane Brown Tops The MusicRow Radio Chart With ‘I Can Feel It’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Kane Brown is at the top of the charts.

His “I Can Feel It” tops the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart this week, moving Luke Combs‘ “Where The Wild Things Are” to No. 2 after six weeks at the top.

“I Can Feel It” includes Phil Collins’ iconic drum solo and single “In the Air Tonight.”

The two artists are credited as co-writers on the song alongside Gabe Foust and Jaxson Free.

