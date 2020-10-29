Kane Brown To Perform Halftime Show During Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game
Getty Images
Kane Brown will perform at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Football Team airing live on FOX on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th). The performance is a Cowboys tradition, sounding the call for Americans to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign. The funds raised through the iconic Red Kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 and requests for help are at an all-time high.
Kane said, “There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond.”