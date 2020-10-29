      Weather Alert

Kane Brown To Perform Halftime Show During Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Oct 29, 2020 @ 7:08am
Getty Images

Kane Brown will perform at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Football Team airing live on FOX  on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th). The performance is a Cowboys tradition, sounding the call for Americans to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign. The funds raised through the iconic Red Kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 and requests for help are at an all-time high.

Kane said, “There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond.”

TAGS
Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Show Kane Brown
Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
Gwen Stefani Nonchalantly Responded to Rumors That She and Blake Shelton Called Their Wedding Off
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better