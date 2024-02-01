Kane Brown To Be Honored For Humanitarian Work

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced Kane Brown as the recipient of the 2024 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award.

His work with the Boys & Girls Club of America, from funding backstage experiences and concert tickets for kids to contributing a portion of his concert, music, and merchandise earnings for BGCA facility renovations is will be honored at the CRS honors on Thursday, February 29 in Nashville.

CRS Awards Committee Chairwoman said, “CRS is proud to recognize Kane Brown with our highest Artist Humanitarian honor. Kane ‘walks the walk’ in supporting underprivileged youth in the US through a deep commitment to the Boys & Girls Club National organization. We are inspired by his year-round generosity of time, effort, and resources. Kane continues to be a daily difference-maker in the lives of youths.”

