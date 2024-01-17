98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kane Brown the Uber driver

January 17, 2024 8:55AM CST
(American Music Awards 1/13/20) Getty Images

Kane Brown made sure that his neighbors were able to get home safely in the snowstorm that affected Nashville on Monday (January 15th).

According to his wife Katelyn’s Instagram Story, “Kane went to the gas station this morning and has been seeing people working.  So, he’s giving them rides home from work. He gave them his number and told them to call whenever they got off work. So currently Kane is like the Uber driver of Nashville.”

Per the Tennessean, Nashville’s Monday snowfall surpassed the yearly average within 24 hours.

