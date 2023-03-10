KANE BROWN TEASES NEW SONG

Kane Brown has teased a new upbeat song on social media along with some seated dance moves. He sings along to the track in the video he posted along with the caption, “Heaven’s got some boots to fill cause God knows I got one hell of a hometown. tag a friend” He added, “Do my dancy dance.”

Kane hasn’t shared any more information about the song, including the title but it likely will be included on his upcoming album. It will follow his 2022 project, Different Man.

Kane is set to co-host CBS’ CMT Music Awards next month with Kelsea Ballerini.