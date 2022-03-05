Kane Brown Talks Kid Names!

Kane Brown tells CMT that he put a lot of thought into his new daughter’s name. “We were of course trying to think of a ‘K’ name, and when we had Kingsley, the whole time we were thinking the next baby we would name ‘Knight,’ “It was me and like nine other people on the back porch at the gender reveal, and I just was like ‘What about Kodi? Like K-O-D-I?’. Everybody was trying to decide if we were gonna go ‘Y,’ or ‘I-E,’ or whatever. And then ‘Jane’ is Kate’s grandmother’s middle name. So Kingsley has Kate’s middle name and her other grandma’s middle name, and then this is her other grandma’s middle name.”