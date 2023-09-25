Kane Brown Talks ‘I Can Feel It’ & Why He Can’t Wait To Perform It

Kane Brown recently discussed his latest song, ‘I Can Feel It,’ which samples a classic song from Phil Collins.

Brown said about the new track, “This song came after we were trying to find somebody to perform with me at Stagecoach. Phil Collins was one of the people we wanted, and after we were in Canada, we wrote this song.”

He continued, “I immediately fell in love with it, with the drum feel. It’s so familiar to a lot of people.”

He added, “I’m really excited to play it live. I immediately saw the image of it after we wrote it, and I can’t wait for everybody to hear it and get to jam along to it.”

Which country artist would you like to see perform at the Super Bowl?