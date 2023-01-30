Kane Brown Suddenly Cancels Concert: ‘I’m So Sad I Can’t Play for You Tonight’

Getty Images

Kane Brown sent a message to his fans, after he had to make the “difficult decision” to cancel his concert in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday night (January 29). It was because he was sick – though it’s not yet known what the illness is, exactly.

Brown shared the message on Instagram, to tell fans he was too sick to perform at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, DE. “I’ve been sick the last few days and have tried to power through. After seeing 2 doctors we had to make the difficult decision to cancel,” Brown wrote.

Following his Instagram message, Brown took to Twitter and wrote, “Man, when sickness brings you to tears like wtf.”

His current Drunk or Dreaming Tour is scheduled to close out on Tuesday (January 31st) in Stockholm.