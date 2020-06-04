Kane Brown Sings ‘Stand by Me’ to Close CMT Heroes Special
On a night that was supposed to bring the CMT Awards and the annual CMT Artists of the Year special, a CMT Heroes special took its place with special performances from Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett.
The at-home performances were joined by teachers, nurses, grocers, farmers, and entrepreneurs who were celebrated for stepping up over the past several weeks in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Special moments from Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, and Brothers Osborne preceded a stripped-down performance of the Ben E. King classic, “Stand By Me” from Kane Brown.
Brown, who was shown in a Nashville studio sitting on a bar stool, sang the soulful song along with a band who was off-camera. Brown’s performance capped off the two-hour special. Here’s more from Taste of Country.