Kane Brown shares the surprising place where he got the idea to collaborate with Blake Shelton

ABC

Kane Brown teams up with fellow country superstar Blake Shelton for the title track on his upcoming Different Man album, and in a new interview with Billboard, the singer says he got the idea to ask Blake to feature on the song while in his car on the way to work out.

“I was driving to the gym — that’s where I really have time to think and listen,” Kane explains.

“I wanted one more feature on the album, and Blake was the first person I thought of,” he goes on to say. “The song just reminded me of the ‘God’s Country’ kind of Blake Shelton, so I felt like it made sense.”

“Different Man” is one of two duets on the album; the other is “Thank God” featuring his singer’s wife, Katelyn. Fans have long been requesting a husband-and-wife feature from Kane, especially since Katelyn is a talented vocalist. Before they met, she pursued a career in R&B and pop.

“She’s always singing around the house and her voice is beautiful,” the singer says, adding that they’d been looking for a duet to perform together and one of the writers at his publishing company, Verse 2, finally pitched this song to them.

“…And it was supposed to be a solo song. We changed it to a duet and she fell in love with this song,” Kane continues. “Personally, I think it is the biggest song off the record.”

Different Man arrives on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.