Kane Brown Sells Home

Getty Images
Kane Brown has sold his home. The singer listed his home, right outside of Nashville, for 910-thousand dollars. The 45-hundred square-foot house has four bedrooms and three-point-five bathrooms, and it’s located in the exclusive Southern Preserve neighborhood in Franklin. The home sold on October 2nd for ten-thousand below asking. Kane and Kaitlyn bought it right after it was built in 2018.
It’s the same house allowed Jason Aldean and his family had to live in, last year, as they waited for their new home to be built.
Kane bought the 4,493-square-foot house in 2018 for $829,000, when it was newly built. The property includes 4-bedroom and 3.5-bathrooms on 1.15 acres of land. The home was listed for $910,000.
Kane and his wife, Katelyn, moved into their current home, earlier this year. Their new property sits on 30 acres of land, the same land that Kane recently talked about getting lost on, and having to call police for help, when a friend suffered an asthma attack.
Check out the pictures and the listing from realitor.com.