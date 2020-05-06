      Weather Alert

Kane Brown Scheduled To Perform On the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

May 6, 2020 @ 8:56am

Kane Brown is scheduled to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’s “At Home Edition” on May 12th.

Brown, who just released “Cool Again,” his new single, will appear alongside Ethan Hawke and Elle Fanning.

Other notable artists performing on Fallon “At Home,” include Brad Paisley (May 6th), James Taylor (May 7th), Miranda Lambert (May 8th), and Lady Antebellum (May 11th).  How do you like the “At Home” edition of your favorite shows?

