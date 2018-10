NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kane Brown Is off the Market! He’s Married!

Kane Brown, 24 married Katelyn Jae, 26, Friday evening in Nashville. They had 200 friends and family in attendance.

Katelyn is a music management student as well as a singer.

Kane said he was looking forward to marrying his best friend.

