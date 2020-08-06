Kane Brown Remixes ‘Homesick’ For Veterans
Kane Brown has re-mixed his chart-topping hit “Homesick” for a good cause. The new version was released yesterday (August 5th), on the one-year anniversary of its original release date. In collaboration with Crown Royal, for every stream of “Homesick (Veterans Version)” The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project will pack one bag to be donated as a care package to non-profit Packages From Home as part of the brand’s goal of one million bags by the end of 2020, and will donate $1 to community-based 501(c)3 organization Minority Veterans of America, up to $100,000.
The “Homesick (Veterans Version)” track, which is now available on streaming services, is a reimagined ballad featuring the vocals of veterans Generald Wilson, Retired Petty Officer First Class, U.S. Navy; J.W. Cortes, Retired Gunnery Sergeant, U.S. Marines; and Sal Gonzalez, Retired Lance Corporal, U.S. Marines.
Kane said, “I’m honored to partner with The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project and release ‘Homesick (Veterans Version)’ in recognition of the American servicemen and women who have given so generously during this difficult time. I also recognize the incredible importance of acknowledging the service our minority veterans have made for this country. My hope is this remix shines a light of hope and generosity, to uplift our heroes during this time.”
The original version of “Homesick” was co-written by Kane and was dedicated to members of the military.