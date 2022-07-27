      Weather Alert

Kane Brown puts on a light show for his “Grand” music video

Jul 27, 2022 @ 2:00pm

ABC

Life is “Grand” for Kane Brown, and he’s proving it with a dazzling light show-themed music video that goes along with his fast-paced new pop song.

Kane put out “Grand” last week. Though the song comes off the track list for his upcoming Different Man album — a project he’s described as straightforward country — the new song is a major nod to his pop side.

In keeping with those different stylistic leanings, the music video for “Grand” is quite a bit different than the honky tonkin’ music video he put out for his last single, “Like I Love Country Music.”

This time around, Kane opts for a laser light show, putting on a dazzling and futuristic display as he sings along to the song.

It’s an impressive contrast from “Like I Love Country Music” and just goes to show that Kane is among the diverse artists in the format. Different Man will be out in full on September 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
Jason Aldean Tickets!
Tim McGraw Surprises Daughters with Family 'Expectation'
FRISKY FRIDAY PHROGGING: This Scary New 'Roommate' Trend Will Phreak You Out
Connect With Us Listen To Us On