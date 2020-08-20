Kane Brown Plans On Racking Up More Hits Before Touring Again
2018 AMA WInner (Getty Images)
Kane Brown is hoping to chart a couple more hits from his new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, before returning to the road. He tells us that while he misses getting to perform these songs live for fans, it will be all that much more exciting if he and other artists can add chart-toppers to their set lists in the meantime.
Kane tells us: “I guess the anticipation’s pretty high because we can’t tour or anything so I’m wanting to get more music out cause I don’t know if anybody’s looked at it like this but most artists are kind of racking up Number Ones before we go back out on tour, so there’s like a lot of Number Ones that people haven’t gotten to hear live yet in concert or anything so I might be able to score in some more before we go back on tour and just have basically a whole new show for the crowd. I know the music will be different but at least everybody’ll know the songs.”
Kane sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with his latest hit, “Cool Again.”