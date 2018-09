NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kane Brown’s song “Homesick” is technically about him missing his fiance while on tour and travelings as much as he does. But in this emotional video he shows moments of the military reuniting with their loved ones and it tugs on the heartstrings.