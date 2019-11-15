Kane Brown makes his ‘Austin City Limits’ debut Saturday, before conquering the world in 2020
Joseph LlanesYou can check out a free Kane Brown concert in the comfort of your own home this Saturday night.
The “Homesick” hitmaker makes his Austin City Limits debut tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Kane recorded his contribution to the 45th season of the esteemed show in early March of this year.
If seeing Kane live is more your style, tickets for his Worldwide Beautiful Tour are on sale now. It kicks off February 2 in Dublin, Ireland, before making it to the States on February 29.
